Sales of natural wines have been growing substantially over the last few years as consumers seek out drinks that they believe are both healthier and eco-friendly. There is no official definition of what makes a wine natural, but they are generally additive-free wines made by organic, biodynamic or sustainable practices. Because these wines contain almost no added ingredients and are produced with less intervention than conventional wines, they sometimes have unusual and unexpected flavors that might be called funky or yeasty. The following two chardonnay wines come from Mendocino County, California-based Frey Vineyards, which describes itself as America’s first organic and certified Biodynamic winery. It has been producing wines without added sulfites since 1980.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO