HEALTH: Wine is not a health food

Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: I have read about the benefits of having a glass of wine per day for women, or two glasses for men. Can you please tell me how your health will be affected if you have more? My husband often drinks a bottle of wine a night, and if we go out he will have cocktails as well.

