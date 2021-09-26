The Popular Crime Series Vera Premieres October 1st

BLOOD AND BONE – Vera is called to a chilling murder scene when the charred remains of a body are discovered in an incinerator. The charred corpse of policeman Harry Fenton is discovered at a slaughterhouse known for bending the rules on the day of his retirement. Colleagues tell Vera he seemed distracted and he had lied to his wife Rita regarding his whereabouts. Security cameras shows Naz Ahmed, a driver for Dale Acreman's haulage firm, delivering to the slaughterhouse around the time of Harry's murder. Vera learns that Harry had been investigating Naz and other drivers for fraud and money laundering. Vera now believes that Harry was murdered to prevent him reporting the goings on at the haulage company but faces a barrage of lies before she can solve the case.