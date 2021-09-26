CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Popular Crime Series Vera Premieres October 1st

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOD AND BONE – Vera is called to a chilling murder scene when the charred remains of a body are discovered in an incinerator. The charred corpse of policeman Harry Fenton is discovered at a slaughterhouse known for bending the rules on the day of his retirement. Colleagues tell Vera he seemed distracted and he had lied to his wife Rita regarding his whereabouts. Security cameras shows Naz Ahmed, a driver for Dale Acreman's haulage firm, delivering to the slaughterhouse around the time of Harry's murder. Vera learns that Harry had been investigating Naz and other drivers for fraud and money laundering. Vera now believes that Harry was murdered to prevent him reporting the goings on at the haulage company but faces a barrage of lies before she can solve the case.

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Judy Justice’: Judge Judy’s IMDb TV Series Gets Trailer Ahead Of November Premiere

UPDATED with trailer: Judge Judy Sheindlin left her eponymous CBS show just a few months ago, but she’s already getting back to work on Judy Justice, where she will again rule daily on IMDb TV. The show premieres November 1 with new episodes to be released each weekday. Amazon’s premium free streaming service released the trailer ahead of the show’s premiere date. Check it out above. Joining Judge Judy on Judy Justice are bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sarah Rose, a law clerk who also happens to be Sheindlin’s granddaughter. Judge Judy will reunite on the project with her longtime...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Vera: when is the rest of series 11 being released?

Brenda Blethyn is a national treasure, so it's no wonder that viewers were delighted to see the actress reprise her role as the beloved DCI Vera Stanhope for the highly-anticipated 11th series of ITV's Vera in recent weeks. But with elation from the audience came disappointment, as it was revealed...
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Live-Action Tokyo Love Story Series Premieres on TV on October 12

Fuji TV announced on Friday that its new live-action series adaptation of Fumi Saimon's Tokyo Love Story manga will premeire on television on October 12 at 12:35 a.m. JST (effectively, October 13). The series will air episodes on Tuesdays at 12:25 a.m. JST. The show debuted on Fuji TV's on...
COMICS
WMUR.com

Hometown Tragedy Premiere: A new true crime series coming to Very Local

BELTON, Mo. — In 2007, Kara Kopetsky of Belton, Missouri, never returned home from school, sending her friends and family into a panic. Belton is a small, quiet community south of Kansas City. When Kopetsky disappeared, the community was left on edge. Local police indicated that she had run away, delaying investigative efforts in the early days of her disappearance. However, days turned to weeks and Kopetsky never returned home. Her family and the community of Belton never gave up the search, holding annual rallies to remind people that they wanted justice for Kara.
BELTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Drama#Retirement#Blood And Bone#Slaughterhouse
GeekyGadgets

Apple TV Series Invasion premiers October 22nd 2021 new trailer released

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming new TV series Invasion starring Sam Neill, Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Billy Barrett, and Shioli Kutsuna. Invasion will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month on October 22nd 2021 and has been created by Boat Rocker Studios. The first three episodes of the 10 episode first season will premiere that day with each additional episode wil be released every Friday after.
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

Bilingual Comedy Series ‘Acapulco’ to Premiere on Apple TV+ on October 8

Bilingual comedy series Acapulco will premiere on on Apple TV+ October 8, it was announced Thursday. It tells the story of Máximo Gallardo, played by Eugenio Derbez, who recalls working as a cabana boy at the glamorous hotel Las Colinas in the 80s. New Trailer For ‘Acapulco’, Premiering on Apple...
TV SERIES
bronxnet.org

BronxNet Today Series Premiere

BronxNet TV is happy to announce the series premiere of BronxNet Today!. BronxNet Today is a new show that features all of the latest news coverage from our BronxNet reporters to keep you, our fellow BRONXITES, up to date on what’s going on in your community! The show will air Monday's through Friday's at 3:00 PM.
BRONX, NY
ramascreen.com

Watch This New Trailer For “CHUCKY” TV Series Which Premieres On USA & SYFY October 12

A classic coming of rage story. Watch this new trailer for “CHUCKY” the TV series which premieres on USA & SYFY October 12 at 10 PM. In the new television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wearemoviegeeks.com

Thrills, Chills, and Hand Amputation! The Horror Film THE NEW HANDS Premieres October 1st – Watch This Scary Trailer!

New horror film THE NEW HANDS has its world premier October 1st at Silicon Beach Film Festival held at Hollywood’s historic Chinese Theater! This trailer looks so scary!. The producers of the upcoming horror comedy feature film THE NEW HANDS are pleased to announce that the film will formally hold its World Premiere at the historic Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on Friday October 1st at 5:00PM as part of the Silicon Beach Film Festival.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

THE NEW HANDS Announces Its World Premiere on October 1st at Chinese Theater

Join us for a night of thrills, chills, and hand amputation! The producers of the upcoming horror comedy feature film THE NEW HANDS are most pleased to announce that the film will formally hold its World Premiere at the historic Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on Friday October 1st at 5:00PM as part of the Silicon Beach Film Festival.
MOVIES
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
talesbuzz.com

WTF, Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Actually Find Brian Laundrie?!?

Is this another false alarm? Or is Dog The Bounty Hunter really that good at his job??. As we reported, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined in the search for Brian Laundrie over the weekend. Brian is of course a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. After police from North Port, Florida let him slip away, authorities have been searching for him, mostly in the swamps of the Carlton Reserve, where his parents said he told them he was heading for a hike on Tuesday, September 14.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

The Maybach Music mogul, who previously trolled Briana Singleton for taking a DNA test of their two kids to prove his paternity, also agrees to pay their kids' health insurance and extracurricular activities. AceShowbiz - Rick Ross will handle the living cost of his three children shared with Briana Singleton....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire boss shares disappointing update on season ten

The One Chicago franchise has become known for its annual multi-episode crossover events, which sees all three series - Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - come together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television. Sadly though, it's been confirmed that for the second year running,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy