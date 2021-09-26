Matt Hardy Feels Edge Would've Signed with AEW if WWE Hadn't Cleared Him
Edge shocked the world when he returned in the 2020 Royal Rumble, as he had been out of action since 2011 due to a neck injury. Nine years later though he was back in the ring and looking as good as ever, and since then he's been on a roll, delivering stellar matches against the likes of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns. He would even win the 2021 Royal Rumble, but it wasn't a sure thing that would ever wrestle again. During an interview with MCW Pro Wrestling, Matt Hardy was talking about having Sting come to AEW to end his career on his terms, and he mentioned that Edge might have done the same thing if WWE hadn't cleared him.comicbook.com
