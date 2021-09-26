CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Notebook: Alabama Running Game Sees First 100-Plus Yard Rusher of 2021

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBq0W_0c8IU1ps00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn't Brian Robinson Jr., nor was it Jase McClellan. It wasn't even Trey Sanders.

No, on Saturday night inside a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama running back Roydell Williams was the first Crimson Tide rusher to eclipse the single-game 100-yard rushing mark this season, finishing against Southern Miss with 110 yards and a touchdown off of 11 carries.

Williams' longest rush of the day came in the first quarter, a 55-yard camper on second and six to put the Crimson Tide at the one-yard line and setting up a touchdown.

"The running backs did a great job being able to read those blocks and those cuts," Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said after the game. "[...] We gotta look at the tape and see the stuff that we can improve on but I think that's something we gotta build off of and keep going."

In total, the Alabama running backs totaled 219 yards and a touchdown and averaged 6.7 yards per rush.

Oh, so close...

JoJo Earle returned a punt for a touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter, but the celebration was short lived. The Crimson Tide was flagged for holding and Alabama took over on its own 40. The celebration was back on three plays later when Roydell Williams scored on a 1-yard run for a 28-0 Alabama lead.

The last punt return for a touchdown by Alabama was DeVonta Smith’s 84-yard return against Arkansas last season.

Earle had another big return in the third quarter, but it was negated by a block in the back penalty.

It was bound to happen...

Bryce Young threw his first interception of the season. The sophomore quarterback threw 86 passes without a pick, but on the 87th attempt he threw one, but it wasn’t really his fault.

Young zipped a pass to Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams for a possible touchdown. But Williams bobbled the ball right into the hands of Southern Miss defender Malik Shorts for the turnover.

The longest streak for an Alabama quarterback without throwing an interception was AJ McCarron with 291 attempts.

Never in doubt...

Having not trailed at any point so far this season, Alabama football continues its streak of quarters without playing from behind. In total, the Crimson Tide have played 53 consecutive quarters ahead of its competition, which is the longest streak of any FBS program since 1950.

Postgame Notes

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

  • Alabama continues to lead the nation in home winning percentage, improving to a 279-54-3 (.834) record after its 63-14 win against Southern Miss.
  • Head coach Nick Saban is 90-8 in home games at Alabama, including winning 60 of his last 63 contests at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
  • Bryce Young tied for the second-most touchdown passes in a game with five against Southern Miss.
  • His five touchdown passes ties Gary Hollingsworth (once at Ole Miss on Nov. 4, 1989), Tua Tagovailoa (three times, most recent vs. Southern Miss on Sept. 14, 2019) and Mac Jones (three times, most recent vs. Ohio State on Jan. 11, 2021).
  • Jameson Williams recorded two touchdowns off a pair of kickoff returns against Southern Miss, marking the first time any Alabama player has ever scored on two kickoff returns in a single game.
  • Williams’ first kickoff return for a touchdown went for 100 yards to mark the eighth 100-yard kickoff return in program history. Tyrone Prothro was the latest Crimson Tide player to record a 100-yard kickoff return (at Kentucky on Oct. 9, 2004).
  • Williams’ two kickoff returns marked Alabama’s 27th and 28th kickoff returns for touchdown in school history.
  • Jaylen Waddle was the latest Alabama player to record a kickoff return for a touchdown at Auburn on Nov. 20, 2019 (98 yards).
  • Alabama now has 83 non-offensive touchdowns in the Nick Saban era and three this season.
  • Of the 83 non-offensive touchdowns, tonight’s scores marked the seventh and eighth kickoff returns for a touchdown under Saban.
  • Gary Martin was the last Alabama player to record a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening drive (at Miami on Dec. 7, 1963).
  • After its 63-14 win against Southern Miss, the Tide has now scored 30-or-more points in 30-straight games.
  • The Crimson Tide is one 30-point game away from tying UCF for the streak record. The Knights recorded 30-or-more points in 31-straight games from 2017-19.
  • Alabama gained 608 total yards of offense against Southern Miss marking the 12th time in program history it has eclipsed the 600-yard mark in a game.
  • The Tide has now gained 400-plus yards of total offense in 43 of its last 45 games
  • Player Highlights:
  • Jameson Williams owns the two longest touchdown receptions of the season, after catching an 81-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young.
  • Roydell Williams became the first Crimson Tide player to record 100+ rushing yards this season, gaining 110 in the evening matchup.
  • The sophomore running back recorded 102 of those yards in the first half (nine carries).
  • Alabama's captains against Southern Miss were linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive back Jordan Battle and offensive lineman Evan Neal.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Corral, Young meet for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Mississippi

No. 12 Mississippi (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS). Line: Alabama by 14 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Alabama leads 56-10-2 (53-11-2 after NCAA forfeits/vacated games) and has won five in a row. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Ole Miss gets a chance to prove the turnaround […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Tyrone Prothro
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Southern Miss#Crimson Tide
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Steelers looking to add another former first-round edge rusher

The Pittsburgh Steelers are meeting with Taco Charlton in hopes to add depth at edge rusher. Here’s what the former first-rounder could bring to the table. Despite the proactive moves they’ve made this offseason, the Steelers are running into a bit of a depth issue on defense. After failing to log a single practice with the team this summer, defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Gatorsports.com

Gators Extra: Alabama at Florida pregame notebook

No. 1 Alabama (2-0) at No. 9 Florida (2-0) Series record: Alabama leads 27-14 and has won seven in a row. What you need to know if you go. Defending national champion Alabama puts its 16-game winning streak on the line in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Florida is looking to avenge a 52-46 loss in the SEC title game last December and potentially shake up the College Football Playoff picture for the third straight week.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Be careful doubting Alabama, plus other notes

Months before Alabama won the national championship during that 2015 season, but there was September feedback similar to what you’ve seen and heard since the Crimson Tide’s 31-29 victory over Florida last week. Alabama is vulnerable. Alabama has cracks in the armor. Alabama isn’t elite anymore. As was the case...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy