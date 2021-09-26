Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football took care of business on Saturday night, grounding the Golden Eagles of Southern Miss 63-14.

Quarterback Bryce Young had another solid outing, completing 20-of-22 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw the first interception of his career.

“I am really pleased with the intensity that our players played with tonight," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said after the game. "That’s one of the things we have been harping on. Maintaining intensity for 60 minutes in a game. I thought we had good energy. I thought we played with good intensity throughout the game. We made a lot of great plays in the game. We made a lot of very good plays in the game. Obviously there are always things that you want to improve on and things that we need to work on and we will go to work on that.

“This is something that I would like to gloat on for our team. I was really excited about the students staying for the game and cheering our players. I know our players really appreciate that. I appreciate it. It sets up a tremendous atmosphere and environment. It’s really good for everyone to see including recruits that are here and everybody that we have great support from the students, who we like to play for that’s a part of it. The University of Alabama means a lot to a lot of people and we certainly want to represent that in a first class way and we appreciate their support.”

Check out the video above, where BamaCentral's own Edwin Stanton and Katie Windham break down the Crimson Tide's victory over the Golden Eagles from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Next up, Alabama will face No. 13 Ole Miss next Saturday in Tuscaloosa at 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS).

Gallery: Alabama Downs Southern Miss 63-14

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics