Madisonville Man Killed In Head-On Collision

Kentucky State Police are investigating a head-on collision in Muhlenberg County that claimed the life of a Madisonville man Saturday. Post 2 spokesman Trooper Brandon McPherson says a preliminary investigation indicated Mark Revlett was eastbound on KY 176 when his Jeep Cherokee ran off the road for an unknown reason about 3 miles east of Greenville. He says Revlett then drove back onto the roadway where his Jeep collided head-on with a car driven by Thomas Morrison of Madisonville.