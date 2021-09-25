MN Rep. Ilhan Omar Visits Afghan Evacuees At Fort McCoy Calling It ‘Uplifting’ And ‘Emotional’
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls her visit with Afghan evacuees “emotional” and “uplifting.”. The Minnesota Democrat visited Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy Saturday. Thousands of people have called the base home for the past month. Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee herself and wants to make sure people get the support they need to adjust to life in America.minnesota.cbslocal.com
