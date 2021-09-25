CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Rep. Ilhan Omar Visits Afghan Evacuees At Fort McCoy Calling It ‘Uplifting’ And ‘Emotional’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls her visit with Afghan evacuees “emotional” and “uplifting.”. The Minnesota Democrat visited Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy Saturday. Thousands of people have called the base home for the past month. Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee herself and wants to make sure people get the support they need to adjust to life in America.

Comments / 11

let the liberals cry
6d ago

only reason it's uplifting it's because they have a plan to blow up more of the US she is a piece of work

9
todd daugherty
6d ago

yet she hasnt said a thing about the female service member who they tried to assault

8
yooper1954
6d ago

Go back to where you can from. That would be uplifting for us.

9
news8000.com

Inside Fort McCoy: Afghan refugees wait for resettlement in U.S.

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) – Fort McCoy is preparing Afghan refugees for resettlement across the United States. Thursday, officials allowed a handful of journalists inside the base to see the daily life of refugees in Wisconsin. Right now, Afghans are in the process of completing their immigration paperwork so they...
FORT MCCOY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Stuck In Afghanistan Still Struggling To Get Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Friends of a Minnesota man stuck in Afghanistan keep running into roadblocks to bring him home. Qais, a U.S. citizen went to visit family in Afghanistan, and got stuck after Kabul fell to the Taliban. His supporters are now being told to find an alternative way to get him home. “I feel like it’s disappointing that we are letting him down,” said Sarah Lippert. Lippert is trying to stay positive after learning it may be more difficult to get her friend and coworker Qais out of Afghanistan. “I was the one responsible for telling him that they – the state department – might...
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel 3000

Inside Fort McCoy: A first look at life for almost 13,000 Afghan refugees

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — For the first time, federal officials allowed media inside Fort McCoy for a guided tour to get a glimpse of life for the nearly 13,000 Afghan refugees housed there temporarily while medical screening and paperwork processing continues–the largest group of Afghan refugees in the country. Life...
FORT MCCOY, WI
news8000.com

U.S. soldier and former Afghan interpreter reunited at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) – Fort McCoy is preparing Afghan refugees for resettlement across the U.S. Thursday a handful of journalists were allowed inside the base to see what daily life is like for refugees here in Wisconsin. Several refugees spoke to journalists on Thursday. One refugee and a U.S....
FORT MCCOY, WI
Navy Times

Soldiers at Fort McCoy help Afghan refugees adjust to new lives

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (AP) — Reporters were given a glimpse Thursday of Afghan refugees’ lives on a Wisconsin Army post, getting to see the new arrivals playing soccer with soldiers and toting groceries to the barracks where they’re being housed as they wait for their new lives in America to really begin.
FORT MCCOY, WI
hot967.fm

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Visits Afghan Refugees In Wisconsin

(Fort McCoy, WI) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says her visit with Afghan refugees was ‘uplifting.’ Omar and Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore visited Fort McCoy in Wisconsin on Saturday. They wanted to see the base for themselves. The two have called for an investigation into conditions at the base after complaints of not enough food, clothes, or facilities. Omar said it is incredible to see how quickly the U.S. was able to accommodate the Afghans. Fort McCoy is home to nearly 13 thousand refugees.
IMMIGRATION
WISN

Afghan refugee describes life at Fort McCoy, hopes for better future

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Hamid Samar is a businessman, husband and father. He's also an Afghan refugee temporarily living at Fort McCoy and getting used to a new life. "We are doing much better and feeling safe," Samar told WISN 12 in a Zoom interview from the military base. "We're really happy. I know what we lost but it's important that we are safe and that my family is safe."
FORT MCCOY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Rep. Ron Kind talks support for refugees at Fort McCoy

WASHINGTON — Two weeks after touring Fort McCoy, Congressman Ron Kind, D-La Crosse said he’s confident the base has a handle on the next phase in the Afghan refugee crisis. What You Need To Know. Fort McCoy in Wisconsin is currently hosting over 10,000 Afghan refugees. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La...
IMMIGRATION
Wisconsin Examiner

Communities near Fort McCoy work to welcome Afghan refugees

On the highway between Fort McCoy — where thousands of Afghan refugees have been temporarily living for the last month — and the city of Sparta, a hand painted sign in blue and white says “Fuhrer Biden,” except the “i” in Biden is a swastika.  The two communities next door to  the U.S. Army base, […] The post Communities near Fort McCoy work to welcome Afghan refugees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FORT MCCOY, WI
wizmnews.com

3 babies recently born to Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — There’s new life at the Fort McCoy military base in western Wisconsin where more than 12,000 Afghan refugees are staying. Three babies have been born to Afghan evacuees in recent days, according to Fort McCoy spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips. “From all indications, the babies and mothers are...
FORT MCCOY, WI
New York Post

Ilhan Omar bashes judge for blocking vote to get rid of Minneapolis PD

Anti-police Rep. Ilhan Omar railed against a Minneapolis judge’s decision to block a local ballot measure that would have pushed for removing the city police department — replacing it with a department of public safety. On Tuesday, Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson blocked Question 2 on the city’s ballot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

