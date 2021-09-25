MN Rep. Ilhan Omar Visits Afghan Evacuees At Fort McCoy Calling It ‘Uplifting’ And ‘Emotional’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Friends of a Minnesota man stuck in Afghanistan keep running into roadblocks to bring him home. Qais, a U.S. citizen went to visit family in Afghanistan, and got stuck after Kabul fell to the Taliban. His supporters are now being told to find an alternative way to get him home. “I feel like it’s disappointing that we are letting him down,” said Sarah Lippert. Lippert is trying to stay positive after learning it may be more difficult to get her friend and coworker Qais out of Afghanistan. “I was the one responsible for telling him that they – the state department – might...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO