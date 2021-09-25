CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Lavrov Says Mali Asked Private Russian Military Firm For Help

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the military junta in Mali has turned to 'private Russian companies' for help in its fight against Islamist insurgents in the Western African country. 'This is activity which has been carried out on a legitimate basis,' Lavrov said during a press conference at the...

The Guardian

UK joins calls on Mali to end alleged deal with Russian mercenaries

The UK has joined a mounting international campaign of pressure on Mali’s military leaders to step back from a suspected deal with a Russian mercenary company, amid fears that the agreement will further complicate insecurity in the region. Mali’s leaders, battling a jihadist insurgency – and amid a fragile political...
Putin Hails 'Compromises' With Erdogan At Sochi Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for what was considered the most consequential meeting between the two leaders in years. The September 29 talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi follow two weeks of self-isolation for Putin -- a measure that came after...
Vladimir Putin
Josep Borrell
Mali seeks to hire Russian mercenaries, says Russian Foreign Minister

Mali plans to hire private Russian mercenaries to assist with security in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday. “Given the external support has been diminished from those who assumed an obligation to help eradicate terrorism there, they have turned to a private Russian military company,” Lavrov said at a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York, referencing a French plan to draw down its own military presence in Mali.
Russia’s Lavrov says Taliban recognition ‘not on the table’

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.
EU foreign policy chief warns Mali against Russian mercenary deal

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European Union ties with Mali could be seriously affected if it allows Russian private military contractors to operate in the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Monday. Diplomatic and security sources told Reuters that Mali's one-year-old military junta is close to...
French Defence Minister Warns Mali Against Russian 'Mercenary' Firm

France's defence minister has warned Mali that hiring paramilitaries from Russian private-security firm Wagner would isolate the country internationally, during a visit to the Sahel state. Florence Parly told reporters on Monday that if Mali hired the firm, at a time when international partners fighting jihadism in the Sahel "had...
Mali says it can seek military help from anyone, despite French concern

DAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mali has the right to seek military support from whoever it wants, the prime minister said, after France and other foreign powers expressed alarm at a report that Bamako was approaching Russian mercenaries for assistance. Prime Minister Choguel Maiga did not confirm whether the government...
Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
