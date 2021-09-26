Q&A with Maria Coutant Skinner, McCall Center executive director

The Andalusia Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the hiring of Laura Popwell Wells as the new Executive Director of the Chamber. Wells brings to the board and membership an impressive background in business. She is an honor graduate of The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a concentration in Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship, and a minor in General Business. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Dance Performance and Choreography.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO