Q&A with Maria Coutant Skinner, McCall Center executive director

By Dan Haar
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAria Coutant Skinner likes to stay busy. Eight years ago, right around the time she was named executive director of the McCall Center for Behavioral Health in Torrington, she co-founded the Litchfield County Opiate Task Force. She’s still co-chair of that group and also chairs the board at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, part of Hartford HealthCare, and she co-chairs the treatment committee on the Connecticut Alcohol and Drug Policy Council.

