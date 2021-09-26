CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Stoops: "The turnovers are definitely hurting us"

On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A win is a win, but there's no escaping the fact that Kentucky continues to shoot itself in the foot with turnovers. The Cats turned it over three times tonight, bringing the season total to eleven. Kentucky's turnover margin, -9, is the second-worst in the country behind UTEP (-11).

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

TRANSCRIPT: Mark Stoops discusses Kentucky's win over Chattanooga

What did Mark Stoops have to say about Kentucky's victory over Chattanooga on Saturday? You can read the complete transcript below. MARK STOOPS: Obviously the best thing about this, sitting right here, is we're 3-0. But not very pleased, just got to be better in all areas starting with myself. The staff, the players, I want to credit them. I knew early in the week, as I told you, that that's a very good football team, very well coached, that wasn't going to beat themselves and they certainly didn't.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops updates LB Jordan Wright's availability ahead of South Carolina

Mark Stoops and Kentucky are trying to recover from a sub-par effort last week against Chattanooga when the Wildcats travel to South Carolina this week. In that game, UK was without starting "jack" linebacker Jordan Wright, who was out with an undisclosed injury suffered the week before against Missouri. At his Monday press conference, Stoops said Wright would return this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Mark Stoops and Wildcats recap close win over Chattanooga

It wasn't easy, but the Kentucky Wildcats scored a 28-23 win Saturday over Chattanooga, improving to 3-0 on the young season. Following the game, head coach Mark Stoops and select players met with the media to discuss what took place at Kroger Field.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops comments on 6 Kentucky players returning to practice

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed media in Lexington on Tuesday and had new information regarding the return of 6 Wildcats to the practice field this week. The players, charged with burglary last month, received good news this week when a grand jury dropped all charges against the group.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

TRANSCRIPT: Mark Stoops previews South Carolina

“After reviewing the film, there were quite a few good things in there, believe it or not, and many things we need to clean up. As I felt during the game, it was a lot like that. I didn’t feel like we complemented each other very well at all. There were times when the defense had a stretch of five, six possessions in a row, where we go three-and-out and stopping them and the offense either didn’t get a first down, had a turnover, just stopping ourselves. I felt like we’re poor in pre-snap penalties, penalties in general and then didn’t complement each other, like when the offense did start fast and get a touchdown to start the game, we give up a long drive on defense, let it get to 7-7. So, it was just one of those games that was aggravating, letting them hang around and if you do that, that’s what can happen. You can lose the game that way. I’m proud of our guys making the plays, offensively finally piecing together a 75-yard drive, converting with a touchdown pass to put us ahead and Ty (Tyrell Ajian) making the big pick and defense making the stop when we had to. Definitely much closer than we all wanted to. There’s a lot of things to learn from that, a lot of things as I mentioned after the game that is true, that we can learn from we need to get better at. We need to do a better job when we’re put in that position. There’s going to come times when you play 12 games, where there’s going to be some ups and downs. I told you all that before the season. There’s going to be ups and downs, I told the team that all the time. There’s going to be a lot momentum swings throughout the season and game to game. There’s good and bad. It’s how you handle it. We have to learn from the mistakes that we made in this game, be better in our preparation, starting today with the players. I think it all starts throughout the week. If everybody’s doing everything humanly possible to put yourself in a successful position each day, then you can live with the results and not worry about the results. I’m not sure we did a great job of that a week ago. I have to get that corrected.
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

WATCH: Mark Stoops previews first road matchup against South Carolina

Following a disappointing outing last weekend, where Kentucky barely squeaked out a win over FCS opponent UT-Chattanooga 28-23, head coach Mark Stoops is ready to bounce back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kentucky football: What Mark Stoops said about South Carolina

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops knows this coming Saturday night's game at South Carolina will be a stiff challenge for his unbeaten football team. It is a must-win for the Wildcats if they hope to fulfill their quest and win the SEC's Eastern Division this season.
KENTUCKY STATE
chatsports.com

Shane Beamer very familiar with Kentucky, Mark Stoops

Even though he's only in his first year as South Carolina's head coach, Shane Beamer is very familiar with Kentucky. Not only has Beamer coached against the Cats as an assistant at four different SEC schools, he actually grew up in the Bluegrass. Shane's father Frank coached at Murray State from 1979-86 before taking the job at Virginia Tech.
KENTUCKY STATE
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops and Cats recap history-making win, plus postgame notes

Mark Stoops added to his legacy on Saturday night as he broke another record for the Kentucky Wildcats football program. In the 16-10 win over South Carolina on Saturday night, Stoops picked up his 26th SEC win which passes Fran Curci (1973-1981) for the most in program history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops explains why Luke Doty is dangerous for Kentucky

Mark Stoops will get a defensive test this week when Kentucky faces off against Luke Doty as the South Carolina quarterback gets his first start on Saturday. "Really impressed with Luke," Stoops said on the Wednesday SEC coaches media teleconference. "He hasn't had quite a few live team reps prior to last week. To see him step in there against such a talented defense on the road, he made some really tough throws. You can see why they were so high on him coming into the year. … He's a strong guy who can run the ball when necessary and make some really tough throws."
KENTUCKY STATE
chatsports.com

Connections run deep between Shane Beamer, Mark Stoops and UK football

Growing up in western Kentucky during the early 1980s, South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer has a deep appreciation for just how far Mark Stoops has taken the Kentucky Wildcats' football program during his nine seasons in Lexington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mark Stoops broke Kentucky's school record for SEC wins

Move over, Fran. There is a new record-holder in the Kentucky Football history books. With Saturday's win at South Carolina, Mark Stoops passed Fran Curci for SEC wins by a Kentucky Football head coach. Stoops tied Curci at 25 victories with the win over Missouri two weeks ago and he got his 26th two weeks later, today, at South Carolina.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops comments on Kentucky's narrow road win at South Carolina

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are 4-0 and 2-0 in SEC play, but these past 2 games haven't been easy against FCS Chattanooga and at South Carolina on Saturday night. But, wins are wins, and even with the Wildcats' struggles, they'll head back to Lexington with a perfect record with big smiles on their faces.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

In Florida, UK again comes face-to-face with Mark Stoops' 'heartbreak team'

If Mark Stoops ever torments himself by reliving the most-agonizing defeats he has suffered as Kentucky head football coach, one thing is certain: Florida blue and orange fills Stoops' excruciating rehash. Since Mitch Barnhart brought Stoops on board as UK head man before the 2013 season, Kentucky has been more-consistently competitive.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

