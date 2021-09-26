CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Day Full Video: Ohio State coach talks McCord, defensive effort after win

By Steve Helwagen
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State coach Ryan Day met with the media following his team's 59-7 rout of Akron Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. Day assessed the play of freshman quarterback Kyle McCord, who made his first career start. He also discussed the improved play of the OSU defense as well as the peculiar situation involving senior linebacker K'Vaughan Pope, who apparently quit the team and walked out of the stadium just before halftime.

