Those are the best words to describe Friday night’s contest as Northeast Jones defeated cross-county rival South Jones 27-6 in The Jungle. “These kids practiced hard and acted the right way in the lean years, and everyone struggled. Now, we’ve had a little success early in the year and honestly, it feels good. I’m so proud of the kids, coaches, and community. They work so hard even when we’ve struggled, now to see some positive results, I just can’t say enough good things about all these people involved,” said Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO