After facing two playoff teams from last season, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0. It wasn’t always pretty, but here is how they got it done. The story early on, like last week, was the Raiders’ ineffective offense. In this one, the lack of a running game was notably impactful. Also alarming in the early going was the lack of involvement from tight end Darren Waller. After a week in which he had nineteen targets, the Steelers did a good job limiting him in the first half.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO