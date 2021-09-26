CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing

By Reuters
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home, potentially paving the way for improved ties between China and the two western allies. The extradition drama has been a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials signaling that the case had to be dropped to help end a diplomatic stalemate.

