Video Games

Taiwanese horror video game adaptation Detention gets US trailer and release date

By Gary Collinson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDekanalog has announced that it is bringing Taiwan’s acclaimed horror hit, the video game adaptation Detention, to U.S. cinemas this October, and you can check out the official poster and trailer here…. 1962 Taiwan, during the time of the White Terror. Martial law is in full force across the country....

