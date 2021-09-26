CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt play with 28-20 victory

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette held off Georgia Southern 28-20 on Saturday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Lewis threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Lumpkin and a 46-yarder to Dontae Fleming to extend the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead to 28-13 in the third quarter.

Gerald Green’s 76-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter got the Eagles (1-3, 0-1) within 28-20. Their final possession came with 4:22 to go but the drive died with 44 seconds remaining.

Lewis, who also threw a 48-yard score to Michael Jefferson to tie the game at 7, finished 17 of 28 for 249 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-1, 1-0). Emani Bailey had Louisiana-Lafayette’s other touchdown on a 3-yard run for a 14-7 lead.

Green rushed for three touchdowns and a career-high 186 yards on 18 carries for the Eagles. Justin Tomlin threw for 175 yards with an interception.

