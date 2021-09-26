CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Why do we think about

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Players and coaches are suddenly becoming poor at their job? I'd say Dabo and gang have done pretty well by bringing our program from perinneal mediocrity to a consistent winner-not to mention being in every FBS Playoff and winning 2 National Championships. Suddenly they don't know what they are doing? There are reasons why the players on the field ARE the players on the field and coaches have obviously been thrown some curve balls that we are used to hitting out of the park but are not at the moment. This is painful-no doubt about it. I used to be an expert on offensive and defensive strategy, players, coaches and everything else until one day I realized I wasn't. I could easily justify every observation, every criticism, and every solution that obviously the coaches didn't see. One day it dawned on me that those things were fun, and still are, to talk about and bounce off each other but my tone was often angry, indignant, and intolerant. These are kids and the coaches are teachers...very good teachers. This year the class makeup is different and has a new set of challenges. The lesson plan has to be modified and every modification's success is known only after it is tried. Fans are parents who don't like to see bad report cards and are sometimes really frustrated but the good parents never draw a boundary of conditional love which is only breached to the good side when their expectations are met. We all want the same thing-to win, as do players and coaches. I'd say , based on their past record, that the kids are in good hands. They won't be thrown to the wolves and they know that coaches have their backs. The nature of how are players are valued, respected, encouraged while learning to be successful is what makes Clemson a special place..it's why players will make a decision to come here versus some other university. I can live with a crappy season from time to time but I couldn't live with a crappy program which is what we USED to have. I still watch and groan but I'm very glad that we have who we have and that our program is what it is- the best in the history of the university and one of the best in the country.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

chatsports.com

What Are We Gonna Do About Manny?

The Miami Hurricanes Athletic Department has slumped into a disgraceful state under Athletic Director Blake James. I wrote about this in 2018 in a post titled “The decline of Miami Hurricanes men’s athletics,” and three years later can you really say that I was wrong? Nepotism has been the name of the game for the disappointing baseball and football programs while the basketball program has seen a mass exodus after a slump under 71 year old coach Jim Larrañaga.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Everyone talking about benching DJ - I think we bench

TE first. While DJ hasn't looked very good, I think the scheme has a lot to do with it. Boring, predictable. When I can tell what's coming next - I'm sure D1 coordinators can also. This blows. Orange Blooded [3101]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3511. Joined: 1/22/03. Re: Everyone talking about...
NFL
Anniston Star

Why do you think Berger is not starting and barely playing?

Open Jim: Frustration boiling over for Badgers fans when it comes to the play of Graham Mertz and the offense. I left Whistling Straits late Sunday night thinking the powers that be would be foolish not to bring the Ryder Cup back to that wonderful venue.
NFL
tigernet.com

Just thinking about what a horrible position we put our

Defense in yesterday. Surprised the ones that were left standing could even walk at the end of the game. If you look at the time of possession stats, our defense was on the field for 42 minutes compared to 18 for our offense. Even for a D like ours that...
FOOTBALL
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
tigernet.com

Reminder

Clemson has beaten Alabama in 2 different National Championship games in the last 5 years. Perspective for for us long term Tiger fans. Go Tigers. Beat BC!. I, at one time, looked forward to Saturday football games. Now, not so much. I grow weary of the non-Clemson media who trash us when we lose. Hope we can turn this trend around but I'm afraid this Saturday won't be to out liking. Hope I'm wrong.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Here be da problem.

Most people realize the Offense would take a step back after losing some of the best players in Clemson history. But to take 4 and 5 star talent to the worst in college football is the problem. There are many O coordinators who would love the opportunity to coach these guys. TE has been given the keys to a bunch of talent and he's under performing. No doubt there's problems on the O line but it's not anything new. Go Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
Dabo
tigernet.com

Dana Holgorsen UH / WVU Orange Bowl 2012

First off-This guy still looks like he had a guest appearance on "Cops". I remember thinking the same thing when he ruined 2012. He likes running the score up though, and hes got his [outside P5] guys fired up in Q4...maybe we could look for that same type of mindset towards offense as a silver-lining when/if TE gets that HC gig.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

TNET: Final Thoughts: Inside a play call and things to look for this week

Will the Clemson offense look a little different today? There is no doubt that the offense has been the proverbial problem child early in the season, and we’ve gone over all the numbers and the struggles ad nauseum. Full Story ». 110%er [5930]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3170. Joined: 9/17/14. Am...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Polluk on Game day says Dabo needs to evolve to take transfers...

Re: Polluk on Game day says Dabo needs to evolve to take transfers... Does anyone think Dabo hasn't evaluated whether or not to use the portal? I have zero doubt. My point is....just because he has decided not to, why does anyone think he has not "progressed"? How many P5 programs have used the portal? Of those, how many have been to playoffs each year since current system implemented? How many have won 5 conference championships over the last 5 years? How many have 2 national championships in the last 5 years? How many have Clemson's graduation rate of its football program? My point...Dabo's method has worked.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Ever been through a rough stretch in life?

Ever been through a rough stretch (divorce, money problems, sickness, etc) and someone put their arm around, helped you how they could, and told you they believed in you. That is our job tonight. The thing that makes football the best spectator sport is that we can make a difference in the game more so than basketball, soccer, etc by making noise when your team is on defense.
SOCCER
#American Football
tigernet.com

Do anybody have the link for the St.John Bosco game

This week's high school football action is loaded with big-time matchups, but it doesn't get any bigger than the highly anticipated game between No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 3 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Mater Dei Fri, 10/1 …
HIGH SCHOOL
tigernet.com

I’ve got a sick feeling …

In my stomach after watching some of the Pitt game. They are moving the ball at will against GT. We are so screwed. I hope I’m dead wrong , but I think we got major issues with not only coaching and scheme, but talent too. How could this be with all the great recruiting classes we’ve have for the last 4 or 5 years??
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Crowd

I really hope we have a great crowd this weekend for this night game. I think the players, the coaches, the fans and the ACC need Clemson to have a good weekend. A victory, improvement with the offense, and a loud and crazy atmosphere may give confidence back to everyone. It would be nice to see the stands full or at least mostly full.
TENNIS
Football
Sports
tigernet.com

and to think our d held uga to 3 points

If only the offense full of highly touted recruits could put up more than 14 a game against power 5 teams..we may have been contenders..but nah garbage coaching hand cuffs our talent.
BASKETBALL
tigernet.com

It's been a long week, but this team needs us tonight

Regardless of where you stand in your opinions of coaches, players, the season, etc...Clemson is special because of us...the fans. Re: Agree, the hay is in the barn, let's play! Go Tigers!!!***. Let’s be as loud as we can so our Tigers can really hear us. It will fire them...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: WATCH: Clemson football takes stage for some fun at Tigerama

Clemson held its annual Tigerama for Homecoming Friday night in Memorial Stadium and the Clemson football Tigers took the stage for a little fun before Saturday's action against BC (7:30 p.m./ACCN). Watch some clips from below from Friday in the ClemsonFB instagram post: Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Why do we run fake zone reads?

If you're going to run the play, the QB needs to make the read. We run what looks like a zone read, the defensive end crashes down unblocked, but we always hand it to the RB regardless. For that play to work, the QB needs to pull the ball when the DE crashes, but we never do that.
NFL

