Why do we think about

Players and coaches are suddenly becoming poor at their job? I'd say Dabo and gang have done pretty well by bringing our program from perinneal mediocrity to a consistent winner-not to mention being in every FBS Playoff and winning 2 National Championships. Suddenly they don't know what they are doing? There are reasons why the players on the field ARE the players on the field and coaches have obviously been thrown some curve balls that we are used to hitting out of the park but are not at the moment. This is painful-no doubt about it. I used to be an expert on offensive and defensive strategy, players, coaches and everything else until one day I realized I wasn't. I could easily justify every observation, every criticism, and every solution that obviously the coaches didn't see. One day it dawned on me that those things were fun, and still are, to talk about and bounce off each other but my tone was often angry, indignant, and intolerant. These are kids and the coaches are teachers...very good teachers. This year the class makeup is different and has a new set of challenges. The lesson plan has to be modified and every modification's success is known only after it is tried. Fans are parents who don't like to see bad report cards and are sometimes really frustrated but the good parents never draw a boundary of conditional love which is only breached to the good side when their expectations are met. We all want the same thing-to win, as do players and coaches. I'd say , based on their past record, that the kids are in good hands. They won't be thrown to the wolves and they know that coaches have their backs. The nature of how are players are valued, respected, encouraged while learning to be successful is what makes Clemson a special place..it's why players will make a decision to come here versus some other university. I can live with a crappy season from time to time but I couldn't live with a crappy program which is what we USED to have. I still watch and groan but I'm very glad that we have who we have and that our program is what it is- the best in the history of the university and one of the best in the country.