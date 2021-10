“Deserve” to play in the ACC CG. I pointed out how absurd that is by giving you a rather recent example. Now you’ve pivoted to “that team was better” which of course was not the point you originally made. FWIW there was no reason to think that team was going to go a 10 game streak either after the JMU game. And in fact they started the next game out getting behind early. But again your point was that this team doesn’t deserve to be in the ACC CG b/c of the Richmond game… that and winning the division will hurt the program. Both of those are pretty hard to defend.

6 DAYS AGO