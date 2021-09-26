Giants 7, Rockies 2: The Giants extend their lead over the Dodgers in the West

It’s Larry Walker night at Coors Field and the Colorado Rockies will be looking to do #33 proud against the San Francisco Giants. For the Giants, Anthony DeSclafani (12-7, 3.23 ERA) will make the start. DeSclafani has been a reliable starter for San Francisco throughout the year, posting an ERA+ of 128 over his 29 starts. In seven career starts against the Rockies, DeSclafani has posted a 4-1 record with a 2.83 ERA over the course of 411⁄3 innings. Colorado will look to get to DeSclafani early, as they did in the last meeting on September 8th, driving him out of the game after 41⁄3 innings after he allowed three runs on seven hits.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO