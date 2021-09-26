CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants 7, Rockies 2: The Giants extend their lead over the Dodgers in the West

By Travis Rowland
Purple Row
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants scored early and often to once again capture a 7-2 victory against the Colorado Rockies. The night started with Larry Walker being honored by the Rockies by having his number 33 retired. Walker made a great speech and the club put on a spectacular show, just as they did for Todd Helton several years earlier. As always, Walker stole the show and displayed his winning personality that endeared him to so many teammates, coaches, and fans over the years.

