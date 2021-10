One complaint I’ve had about this organization over the years is that they tend to play things safe. While Brian Cashman scales buildings and makes Grand Gestures befitting a rom-com hero and Andrew Friedman loads up Brinks trucks to drive to free agents’ houses and A.J. Preller is, I don’t know, doing donuts on a flaming motorcycle suspended over a shark tank in outer space, the Mariners and Jerry Dipoto tend to toe a more hesitant line. Outside of Dipoto’s Giant Splash Trades, which have largely dried up as he’s remade the organization to his liking, shipping out old expensive players and bringing in young, cheap ones, the Mariners are rarely headline-grabbers these days, having played their last two seasons and most of this one in a quiet anonymity. The Mariners have been conservative with the way they spend money in free agency, almost never involving themselves in pursuit of top-tier names. Their approach at the trade deadline this year was more a whisper than a shout. They are generally slower-paced to the point of poky in advancing players through the farm system, including not calling up top prospects in order to wring the most service time possible out of them.

