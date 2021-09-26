UFC 266 live blog: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

UFC 266 had two title fights, and topping the card was a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. While they’ve both displayed very well rounded skills, many pegged this contest as a striker vs grappler type of match up due to their perceived advantages. It was fairly one sided for the most part, but the third round was one of the best rounds ever for a title fight. Volkanovski survived very very deep submission attempts, and still willingly engaged and landed hard blows.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO