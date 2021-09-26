CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 266 live blog: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the UFC 266 live blog for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, the featherweight main event for Saturday’s fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Volkanovski and Ortega served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 29, and Team Volkanovski dominated the reality-show tournament with two members winning the TUF crown. Ortega, the No. 4 ranked featherweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings and a two-time featherweight title challenger, hopes to get the last laugh after a comeback win this past October against Chan Sung Jung. Prior to that, he suffered a brutal TKO loss against now-former champ Max Holloway, the man Volkanovski beat twice to win and retain the featherweight belt.

