CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Real Salt Lake blown out by Portland Timbers in 6-1 rout

By Ryan Sanders
RSL Soapbox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Salt Lake took an absolute beating in Portland tonight as the Timbers cruised to a 6-1 victory, leaving RSL in seventh place and the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Pablo Mastroeni’s defense just couldn’t cut it tonight as the Timbers spent the evening catching RSL sleeping on dangerous counters and slipping past defenders with ease.

www.rslsoapbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Portland Timbers 2-1 LAFC in MLS 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. Portland Timbers make their home advantage count to move closer to the top of the table after beating LAFC 2-1, a team that will remain outside the qualification zone for the next round.
MLS
ksl.com

Chara brothers both score in Timbers' 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake midfielder Everton Luiz (25) takes the header over Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara (21) during the first half of a Major League Soccer playoff game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Oct. 19, 2019. (Colter Peterson, Deseret News) — PORTLAND, Ore. — Yimmi Chara and his brother Diego Chara scored in the Portland Timbers' 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Six losers, one winner from RSL’s 6-1 loss to Portland Timbers

We cannot start Holt again and expect to win a match. Toni Datkovic was instrumental in Portland getting two first-half goals, and he was rightly substituted at halftime. He was out-jumped for Portland’s second goal, and he was the insufficient in marking the attacking player on Portland’s first. It was a very poor performance, and his substitution was justified.
MLS
atlantanews.net

Real Salt Lake host Seattle and ex-coach Freddy Juarez

Real Salt Lake will see a familiar face in former manager Freddy Juarez on the opposing sideline when they host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday evening in Sandy, Utah. Juarez left RSL (9-9-6, 33 points) earlier this season to take an assistant position on Seattle manager Brian Schmetzer's staff. That move came after Schmetzer's former top assistant Gonzalo Pineda became the new Atlanta United manager.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damir Kreilach
Person
Felipe Mora
Person
Pablo Mastroeni
Person
Justin Meram
Person
Dairon Asprilla
Person
Steve Clark
WTOP

Kreilach, Real Salt Lake beat Sounders 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored his 10th goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday night. David Ochoa had two saves for Real Salt Lake (10-9-6). The 20-year old has four shutouts this season. Aaron Herrera went toward the end line,...
MLS
chatsports.com

Seattle Sounders at Real Salt Lake: Player ratings

Seattle went to Salt Lake where they have little success in the past and unfortunately continued that streak, falling 1-0 in a listless affair. A mundane first half was followed by a dreadful second, as the Sounders failed to fix any issues at halftime and were unable to find a spark while conceding several quality chances to the home team. Perhaps the Sounders were looking forward to a midweek cup final, but if they wanted to create some momentum toward their match with Leon, that objective failed miserably.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders at Real Salt Lake: Three Questions

After two home wins, Seattle Sounders are back on the road, where they somehow remain better than expected. A stunning 7-1-2, +9 away from Puget Sound, Brian Schmetzer’s men are healthier than they’ve been since MLS Cup. That doesn’t necessarily mean they are going to field the strongest possible XI, as the Leagues Cup Final is Wednesday.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Timbers#Real Salt Lake#Salt#Rsl
rsl.com

Real Salt Lake to Host Hispanic Heritage Night on September 29

SANDY, Utah – (Tuesday, September 21, 2021) – Real Salt Lake today announced plans and events surrounding its Hispanic Heritage Night taking place on September 29 in the lead up to the Club’s match against the LA Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. MT. Festivities will kick off one week in advance with RSL goalkeeper and Mexican National Team member David Ochoa making a donation to local soccer club Cobras FC at Monroe Elementary School in West Valley City on Wednesday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m. MT.
MLS
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC suffers 1-0 road loss Saturday evening to Real Salt Lake

Damir Kreilach scored the game’s lone goal as Sounders FC (13-5-6, 45 points) fell 1-0 on the road to Real Salt Lake (10-9-6, 36 points) on Saturday evening at Rio Tinto Stadium. It marked just the second road loss for Seattle this season, as the Rave Green now prepare for Wednesday’s Leagues Cup Final against Club León at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (7:00 p.m. PT / ESPN2, TUDN, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MLS
chatsports.com

Reaction – Real Salt Lake’s coaching search broadens

The search for the next head coach for Real Salt Lake is in full swing and unlike vacancies in the past, we have good insight into who the front office is considering for the job. Over the last several weeks, names of candidates interviewing for the head coaching job of...
SOCCER
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Re-Appoints Trey Fitz-Gerald As Director Of Communications

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Legendary Real Salt Lake member Trey Fitz-Gerald has returned to the club and takes over as the Director of Communications. “I am excited to be back officially,” Fitz-Gerald told Andy Munoz of KSL Sports & The RSL Show. “Obviously everyone knows how much this club has meant to me, Utah has been my home for the past 17 years and I am excited for what we think is going to be a new era for Real Salt Lake,” he added.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Eager To Continue Form As Pivotal Test Against Portland Awaits

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake travel to Providence Park in Portland, Oregon in form and eager to continue their climb up the Western Conference under Pablo Mastroeni. Mastroeni Masterclass. Mastroeni has been in charge as the interim manager for five games where he has won three and...
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Monarchs host Red Bull II on Sunday evening

The final quarter of the Monarch’s 2021 USL Championship season begins Sunday as they host Eastern Conference side Red Bull 2 at Zions Bank Stadium. Although both teams entered the league in 2015 along with a group of other reserve teams owned or sponsored by MLS organizations, this is the first meeting between the two former USL Finals champions. Red Bull 2 were 2016 USL Finals Cup champions and also made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 and 2018. Real Monarchs SLC were 2019 USL Finals campions.
MLS
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 1-6 Portland

“This last week of travel, the emotional impact that it had, you saw some tired legs out there for sure. A lot of times it looks like lack of effort and tiredness, but we didn’t do a very good job of winning first balls that were crossed in and we did a very poor job of winning second balls and we did very poorly in transition defense. We didn’t stop the play enough, we ran alongside guys and let them play out. Again, it was a team that we talked a lot about their counting-attacking, to sit deep and make it difficult. They want you to put balls in the box and if the shape behind the ball is not good, you are going to run the risk of what happened tonight. I think what we did really well in the last few games kind of let us down, that edge that we had, the repress that we had. We were winning second balls and maintaining a good structure. You go down 4-1 and at that point it's human nature to want to keep going and in our want to do that, we give up two more. The good news is that it’s three points. Whether you lose at the death or at home, it’s going to be disheartening. The most important thing is what is the response going to be like on Wednesday at home? That’s the most critical thing. The mentality has got to be there, the football has got to be there, the soul has got to be there, it’s all got to be there to win games in this league. Especially at this time of the season.”
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Player Ratings: Portland 6-1 RSL

Erik Holt - 3.5 Holt got exposed in Portland. He relied a bit too much on his physical play and was not good positionally. Justen Glad - 4.5 Glad does not shoulder the blame for any one goal, but he was definitely in the mix at times when the defense broke down.
SOCCER
RSL Soapbox

Wood ‘questionable’, Silva out ahead of home match vs. LA Galaxy

Zack Farnsworth remains on the out list. No surprises. Jeizon Ramirez is, you guessed it, out, as he’s still on the injury list — and remember, that’s a roster designation, not a statement of the player’s injury status. In fact, Ramirez is now off the injury report, so hopefully he’s able to train and play with Real Monarchs or something.
MLS
cbs4local.com

Locomotive beats Salt Lake 1-0

EL PASO, TX — El Paso Locomotive (14-2-8, 50 points) earned three points on a 1-0 win against Real Monarchs at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. Real Monarchs redirected a cross from Defender Eder Borelli into their own goal for the lone goal of the night. Meanwhile, Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer made one lone save for his seventh clean sheet of the season.
EL PASO, TX
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Interim Manager Pablo Mastroeni Details Coaching Philosophy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake interim manager Pablo Mastroeni has detailed his coaching philosophy during his press conference ahead of the blockbuster midweek fixture against LA Galaxy. Mastroeni was asked about his training philosophy and in particular, the traits that he is trying to instill within his...
MLS
FOX Sports

Austin FC and Real Salt Lake meet for cross-conference matchup

Real Salt Lake (11-10-6) vs. Austin FC (6-17-4) BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and Real Salt Lake meet for a non-conference matchup. Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-eighth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 43-27 through its first 27 games of MLS play. Real Salt...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy