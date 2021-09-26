CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Chastain, ‘Blue Moon’ Among Top Winners At San Sebastian Film Festival

By The Deadline Team
 6 days ago

Blue Moon ( Crai Nou ) by Romanian director Alina Grigore won the Golden Shell at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival whose top awards were swept by female filmmakers and actors.

For the first time, the film festival a gender neutral acting award. The Best Leading Performance prize was shared. Jessica Chastain was honored for her portrayal of televangelist Tammy Faye Messner in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The other winner was 16 -year-old Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl, star of the Danish film As in Heaven ( Du som er i himlen ). The film’s Tea Lindeburg was named Best Director.

Other major female winners included Tatiana Huezo, whose Prayers for the Stolen ( Noche de fuego ) took the prize for Best Latin American film, Claire Mathon, Best Cinematography winner for Undercover ( Enquête sur un scandale d’état ) and Lucile Hadzihalilovic whose film Earwig was recognized with the festival’s special prize.

The sole male winner in the main categories was British director Terence Davies, recognized for the screenplay for his Siegfried Sassoon biopic Benediction.

AP contributed to this report.

