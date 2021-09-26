CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Namco Classics Join Hamster's Arcade Archives This Week

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamster Corporation joined in on the Nintendo Direct celebrations earlier this week, with not one but two Namco game releases on the Switch eShop. First up we've got the original PAC-MAN title, released in arcades in 1980. The same rules apply here - players must clear stages by eating all the dots in each round without getting caught by any of the four ghosts. And eating power pellets will allow you to eat the ghosts. This game uses the Japanese ROM for the main part of the game.

