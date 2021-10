Since the pandemic, the demands of restaurant and food service workers have basically come down to one key thing: the need for higher wages. Grueling, “essential” service work was deadly for many, remains dangerous, and has been done for too long on subminimum wage, or a minimum wage that isn’t actually a livable one.. However, a new study from One Fair Wage shows that things might be trending positively. The organization has documented 1,621 restaurants “that have raised wages to pay the full minimum wage with tips on top, with an average wage of about $13.50 — across 41 states in which the vast majority of restaurants were paying a subminimum wage of $5 or less earlier this year.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO