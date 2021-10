After being removed from the release schedule so that Paramount could reconsider its options, the Clifford the Big Red Dog movie is going to come out in 2021 after all -- and will be delivered to Paramount+ on the same day, taking a cue from the release strategy of the Paw Patrol movie, which ViacomCBS (Paramount's parent company) believes helped Paw Patrol to actually make more money at the box office, rather than less, as is often claimed for non-kids' movies. The movie is set to make its way to theaters and Paramount+ on November 10. It's likely (though not confirmed) that it was pulled from the release slate in order to give Paramount time to negotiate a deal with production partners, so they could avoid the kinds of lawsuit that Disney is currently facing from Scarlett Johansson over its handling of the Black Widow release.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO