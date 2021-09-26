UFC 266: Pros react to Valentina Shevchenko’s TKO of Lauren Murphy

UFC 266 proved to be a tremendous success. If I’m being fair, it’s hard to think of the last time the UFC had a disappointing PPV, but there were several fights deserving of a FOTN consideration, a couple of them perhaps deserving FOTY consideration. At the very least, there were rounds that were instant classics. One of those fights may have turned featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski into a star, turning in a rare performance in which he was dominant, but was still threatened to drop his title to a game Brian Ortega. Of course, the fight most fans were interested in leading into the event delivered as Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz delivered a satisfying encore to their classic from 2004. Between those two, it’s enough to make everyone forget Valentina Shevchenko turned in another dominant title defense. It was a damn good evening of violence, Let’s get into my Unofficial Awards for a unique rundown of the event....

