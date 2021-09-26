CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 266: Pros react to Valentina Shevchenko’s TKO of Lauren Murphy

By Lucas Rezende
Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn another dominant title defense, Valentina Shevchenko scored another TKO finish at UFC 266. Against a rather tentative Lauren Murphy, ‘Bullet’ cruised for the first three rounds until she picked up the pace in the fourth and secured the stoppage with ground and pound. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to her performance.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Jessica Andrade Was Surprised By Shevchenko’s Game Plan At UFC 261

Jessica Andrade isn’t used to being tossed around. Whether she’s lifting her opponents above her head to slam them on the mat or landing one-punch KOs, not many women can match Jessica Andrade’s muscle in the Octagon. But when the former strawweight champion turned flyweight contender met Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 261, she got a taste of her own medicine.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Maverick
Person
Niko Price
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Sodiq Yusuff
Person
Belal Muhammad
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC 266 cold open features Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega beef, Valentina Shevchenko dominance, Nick Diaz return

The UFC has released the cold open for Saturday’s stacked UFC 266 card. Featured in the promotional video is the rivalry between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, which only grew during their time as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 29. Volkanovski seeks the second defense of his title after winning a pair of championship bouts against Max Holloway.
UFC
mmanews.com

Calvillo Has Grim Outlook On Murphy’s Chances Against Shevchenko

Cynthia Calvillo doesn’t like Lauren Murphy‘s chances against Valentina Shevchenko. This Saturday night (Sept. 25), Murphy will challenge Shevchenko for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship. The title fight will serve as the co-main event of UFC 266. Murphy earned this opportunity after amassing a five-fight winning streak. Calvillo will also...
UFC
mmanews.com

Murphy Believes She’s The “Toughest” Contender Shevchenko Has Faced

UFC women’s flyweight Lauren Murphy believes she is the “toughest” and most “well-rounded” contender that Valentina Shevchenko will have faced. In the first of two championship fights at UFC 266 this weekend, Murphy will get her first shot at UFC gold. An inconsistent start to her career in the promotion saw defeats to the likes of Liz Carmouche and Katlyn Chookagian leave her with a 2-4 record. But “Lucky” certainly found form in 2019. Since a loss to Sijara Eubanks, Murphy has built a five-fight win streak that includes successes against Roxanne Modafferi and Joanne Calderwood.
UFC
chatsports.com

Lauren Murphy responds to loss at UFC 266: ‘Rough night at the office’

Lauren Murphy has responded to her loss to Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 266 on Saturday night, and the one-time flyweight title challenger was candid about her performance. Murphy was dominated against Shevchenko and was unable to do anything offensively to deter the champion over the course...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tko#Combat#Bulletvalentina#Fearthemaverick#Andstill#Nikohybridprice
kldjfb.xyz

How UFC star Lauren Murphy's Houston move put her a win away from the title

In her mid-20s, Lauren Murphy enrolled in a Jiu Jitsu class alongside her son solely as a way to sneak in some quality bonding time. Twelve years later, she will enter the octagon on mixed-martial arts’ biggest stage, fighting for a title in the co-main event of UFC 266 Saturday night in Las Vegas.
UFC
FanSided

Lauren Murphy can’t wait to show the world her improved fighting skills at UFC 266

Lauren Murphy is eyeing the UFC flyweight belt as she prepares to take on champion Valentina Shevchenko. Lauren Murphy has a tough test in front of her as she prepares to take on UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko has won seven fights in a row, including winning the belt, some, including herself, think she is unstoppable. Murphy is out to prove that she can be the one to stop Shevchenko and spoke to the media on Wednesday before the fight to explain why she thinks that.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Shevchenko dominates Murphy, earns 4th-round finish to retain UFC title

As the odds suggested she would, Valentina Shevchenko remained the UFC women's flyweight champion Saturday night. Shevchenko defeated Lauren Murphy via TKO at the 4:00 mark of the fourth round in the UFC 266 co-main event in Las Vegas to retain her belt for the sixth time. Shevchenko stunned Murphy...
UFC
SkySports

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko defend titles at UFC 266; Robbie Lawler stops Nick Diaz

Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title with a bloody, tumultuous unanimous decision over Brian Ortega at UFC 266, while Valentina Shevchenko defended her flyweight belt with a fourth-round stoppage of Lauren Murphy. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski was nearly submitted twice during the third round of his main event against challenger...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Valentina Shevchenko Doubles Down On Defense Of Ring Girls

Valentina Shevchenko continues to come to the defense of ring girls. Shevchenko hasn’t taken too kindly to recent comments made by future UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” described ring girls as the most “useless people” in MMA. During the UFC 266 post-fight press conference, Shevchenko explained why...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega - Unofficial Awards

UFC 266 proved to be a tremendous success. If I’m being fair, it’s hard to think of the last time the UFC had a disappointing PPV, but there were several fights deserving of a FOTN consideration, a couple of them perhaps deserving FOTY consideration. At the very least, there were rounds that were instant classics. One of those fights may have turned featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski into a star, turning in a rare performance in which he was dominant, but was still threatened to drop his title to a game Brian Ortega. Of course, the fight most fans were interested in leading into the event delivered as Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz delivered a satisfying encore to their classic from 2004. Between those two, it’s enough to make everyone forget Valentina Shevchenko turned in another dominant title defense. It was a damn good evening of violence, Let’s get into my Unofficial Awards for a unique rundown of the event....
UFC
ClutchPoints

Floyd Mayweather camp calls bluff on Oscar De La Hoya’s $100 million rematch call out

Could there really be a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya 14 years later? Well, it seems possible. Mayweather is fully aware that De La Hoya recently called him out for another fight and according to TMZ Sports, the 50-0 legend is open to getting in the ring with De La Hoya, but only if he actually has that $100 million to back it up. But according to the sources, Floyd Mayweather’s camp doesn’t believe De La Hoya has that type of money.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Editorial: UFC 266 showed Joe Rogan can — and should — be replaced

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The big deal that was going to ruin the fight card — which featured two title fights and a rematch between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler — was the absence of Joe Rogan. Yes, that’s right, the nonattendance of a man who is often mocked for his overly theatric screams and inability to call when a fight might be over, was going to ruin the UFC 266 pay-per-view.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy