Following on from 343's warning yesterday about a possible "shift" in its Halo Infinite multiplayer preview schedule, it seems it's now given everything the all-clear. 343's community manager, John Junyszek, has confirmed the "final test" has gone well and the release process is now underway - with invites rolling out to Insiders. Once again, it may "take some time" for your own invite to arrive via email and Waypoint.

