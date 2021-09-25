CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-Round Shot Spotter Leads B-2 Officers to Firearm Arrest

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 10:52 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021, Officers assigned to District B2 on-sited a call for Shots Fired at 25 Mt Pleasant Avenue, Roxbury, that resulted in the recovery of a firearm. Officers assigned to District B2 were on patrol in the area of Dudley Street and Mount...

Community Policy