24-Round Shot Spotter Leads B-2 Officers to Firearm Arrest

A man from Avoca was arrested Tuesday after he fled from officers four times, beginning in Grant County. An officer with the Muscoda Police department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 49 year old Lemuel Anderson for traffic violations around 11:30am . The vehicle fled from the officer into Richland County and the pursuit was terminated a short time later. The vehicle was found two more times and Anderson sped away, prompting deputies into terminating the pursuit due to high speeds and unsafe driving. Finally, Anderson tried to flee on foot while being chased in the City of Boscobel and was apprehended. Anderson was arrested on charges of fleeing an officer, possession of THC, possession of prescription drugs, OWI-drug related, obstructing and resisting an officer as well as multiple other traffic citations. Anderson will also be facing criminal charges and citations in the Village of Muscoda and Richland County. Assisting in the incident was Muscoda Police, Boscobel Police, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO