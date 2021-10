Pictured above: St. Petersburg native and Rays star Brett Phillips is met at home plate by his team after hitting a clutch walk-off homerun in the 10th inning. Continuing their historic regular season, the Tampa Bay Rays were the first team in the American League (AL) to clinch a spot in the 2021 MLB playoffs after a 1-7 divisional win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 22. Three days later, the team earned itself the title of AL East champions with a 3-7 win over the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field.

