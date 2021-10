BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - The Davenport football team had a tall test on Saturday as they traveled to No. 3 Ferris State (AFCA Poll) for the Bulldogs homecoming game. The Panthers held their own for the first 27 minutes in a 0-0 tie but eventually the Bulldogs made the necessary plays in a 38-0 win in a non-conference game. The Davenport defense made a couple of nice stands in the first half against a Ferris State offense that entered the game averaging 48.7 points per game. The Panthers took away the run game which was averaging 273.3 yards per game but the Bulldogs went to the air to loosen up the defense and broke through in the final 33 minutes to score five touchdowns and kick a field goal.

