Saint Bonifacius, MN

Cougars End Non-Conference Play with Victory at Crown

stevenscountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. BONIFACIUS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team ended non-conference play on a high note on Saturday, traveling to Crown College and coming home with a 24-18 victory over the Storm. The Cougars will head into UMAC play with a record of 1-3. Minnesota Morris opened the scoring late in the first quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run from Marcus Reeb. The extra point from Alex Happ put the Cougars on top, 7-0.

