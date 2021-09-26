Cougars End Non-Conference Play with Victory at Crown
ST. BONIFACIUS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team ended non-conference play on a high note on Saturday, traveling to Crown College and coming home with a 24-18 victory over the Storm. The Cougars will head into UMAC play with a record of 1-3. Minnesota Morris opened the scoring late in the first quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run from Marcus Reeb. The extra point from Alex Happ put the Cougars on top, 7-0.
