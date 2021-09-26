Those just-for-fun Facebook quizzes? Identity thieves might like them, too

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of people use Facebook Marketplace to sell items – but some sellers are being targets. Since Sept. 6 in the South Chicago neighborhood, would-be buyers have contacted people selling items on Facebook Marketplace and have instructed the sellers to bring the items to a specific location. Once there, the would-be buyers have grabbed the items out of the victims’ hands without paying a single penny, and have run off. Three of the thefts happened on the 8000 block of South Chappel Avenue – on Monday, Sept. 6, Saturday, Sept. 11, and Thursday, Sept. 16. There was also a theft on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the 7900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. In two of incidents, the name “Lashonda” was used by the thieves to arrange the meeting. Police advised that credit cards and electronic payments should always be used for Facebook Marketplace transactions, and anyone making a transaction should meet at a public place such as a police station lobby. Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO