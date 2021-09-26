Editorial — Electing to participate: Only registered voters can sign a petition for a referendum

The benefits of civic engagement couldn’t have been promoted more strongly than during a meeting of the Watertown City Council this week. Signed into law in March, the state’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act allows New Yorkers to at least 21 years of age to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis or up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis in public. Individuals also may smoke marijuana anyplace cigarette smoking is permitted. People will eventually be permitted to have three mature plants and three immature plants in their homes, with a limit of six mature and six immature plants per household.