Leah Kripaitis and Melina Updale netted two goals apiece for Woodbridge in its 8-1 win against New Brunswick in Woodbridge. Ella Tom produced one goal and two assists for Woodbridge (3-2) as Taylor Pezulich, Samantha Viera and Malik Abusharia rounded out the rest of the scoring in the victory. Pezulich, Viera, Yarley Flores and Hailey Scocco logged one assist each while Tifany Paredes turned away two shots.

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO