Alexander Volkanovski brutalizes Brian Ortega in dominant title defense | UFC 266

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega clashed over Featherweight gold tonight (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021) in a main event clash from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC 266. Volkanovski has been perfect inside the Octagon, never tasting defeat en route to his title and first defense. However, the highly competitive nature of his last bout vs. Max Holloway is being held against him, leaving the champion in need of a dominant victory. Meanwhile, Ortega completely reinvented himself and his fight style in his last appearance, renewing confidence that “T-City” was destined for UFC gold. To add an extra layer of intrigue, the two beefed all throughout The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 29, mixing in an element of bad blood to the title fight.