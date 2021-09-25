CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Doctor talk | Off the Record

By Kyra Gottesman
Chico Enterprise-Record
 8 days ago

“And how are we today?” he said, and it got me wondering, why do doctors always speak in pluralis majestatis?. “Well, I don’t know about you, doc but, I’m fine. My left foot not so much though,” I said. “I’m pretty certain it’s broken.”. “Well, let’s take a look. Where...

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of trying to salvage it.
One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
Mum's Warning After Toddler's 'Harmless Bruises' Turned Out To Be Cancer

A mother has warned parents to be vigilant after three unassuming bruises on her son's legs ended up being early signs of cancer. Kimberley McFarquhar, 31, hadn't thought much of it when her three year old son, Harry, had some bruises on his legs back in May, putting them down to the energetic toddler's rough-and-tumble play.
Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
I'm a Virus Expert and Beg You Don't Go Here Now

Of course, just when everything was about to return to a fraction of normalcy, COVID had other plans. While over half of the United States is fully vaccinated, the country still averages over 100,000 new cases daily. That said, the hospitalization rate is much higher for the unvaccinated when compared to the fully vaccinated. The CDC states that this surge in new cases is because of the Delta-variant, a more transmittable version of Sars-CoV-2. With a new variant comes another round of questions. Does the wedding need to be outside? Should people avoid flying? Is wearing a mask still necessary? With Delta ripping through the country, there is a concern for what might and might not be safe anymore. Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center and Boston University's School of Medicine, has three suggestions for preventing the spread of this variant of the coronavirus. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
