Eternals Gets Mature Rating in Russia
Chloe Zhao's Eternals may be rated PG-13 here in the United States, but it's shaping up to be a different story internationally. Saturday morning, news quickly spread (via The Direct) that Russia's film classification organization gave the movie an 18+ rating, the first for a Marvel Studios film in the country. In comparison, movies like Avengers: Endgame or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were treated as 16+ releases while The Avengers and Spider-Man: Far From Home earned 12+ ratings.comicbook.com
