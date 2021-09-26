CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eternals Gets Mature Rating in Russia

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChloe Zhao's Eternals may be rated PG-13 here in the United States, but it's shaping up to be a different story internationally. Saturday morning, news quickly spread (via The Direct) that Russia's film classification organization gave the movie an 18+ rating, the first for a Marvel Studios film in the country. In comparison, movies like Avengers: Endgame or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were treated as 16+ releases while The Avengers and Spider-Man: Far From Home earned 12+ ratings.

