Eternals Gets Mature Rating in Russia

Five Spider-Man movies are now streaming in one place and fans were overjoyed with the news. However, you have to be in the United Kingdom to take advantage. Netflix in the UK and Ireland now has Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man, both of Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man movies, and both of Tom Holland's Spidey flicks as well. So, all three live-action cinematic versions of the character are in one place. One day, this will probably be the case for Disney+, but viewers in the United States are painfully aware of how this dance to see all of them goes across the pond. Luckily, it sounds like there might be a chance to see Tobey Maguire, Garfield, and Holland all together later this year. But, for now, the fans in the UK get to savor this victory. Netflix just made this weekend's viewing easy over there.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO