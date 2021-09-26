Homicide suspect pleads not guilty

A man suspected of fatally shooting his former girlfriend outside her Roswell apartment in June has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Court records state that when he appeared for his arraignment Monday in New Mexico’s 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, Christopher Nathan Beltran, 26, of Roswell entered a formal plea of not guilty to one count each of first-degree murder, willful and deliberate; tampering with evidence; and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.