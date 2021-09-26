Benefit Ride raises money for Ronald McDonald House
The Snowberger Children’s Foundation, along with McDonald’s, partnered recently with Punisher’s Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club for the first annual Benefit Ride, in which they were able to raise $5,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico. Pictured above, the money raised was presented to the Ronald McDonald House of Albuquerque during a presentation last week at the UFO McDonald’s in Roswell. (Submitted Photo)www.rdrnews.com
Comments / 0