Roswell, NM

Gateway Warriors beat Lake Arthur Panthers 50-0

By RDR Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gateway Warriors hosted the Lake Arthur Panthers in Roswell Friday evening looking to remain unbeaten on the season. The Warriors defeated the Panthers 50-0 to improve their record on the season to 4-0. Above: The Warriors’ Jace Worley (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown after a long run, just a couple of steps ahead of Jonathan Gonzalez (21). Below: Lake Arthur’s Adrian Rangel (2) cuts around the Gateway defense for a big gain after taking a hard hit and staying on his feet. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)

Roswell, NM
Lake Arthur, NM
