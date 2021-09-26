Gateway Warriors beat Lake Arthur Panthers 50-0

The Gateway Warriors hosted the Lake Arthur Panthers in Roswell Friday evening looking to remain unbeaten on the season. The Warriors defeated the Panthers 50-0 to improve their record on the season to 4-0. Above: The Warriors’ Jace Worley (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown after a long run, just a couple of steps ahead of Jonathan Gonzalez (21). Below: Lake Arthur’s Adrian Rangel (2) cuts around the Gateway defense for a big gain after taking a hard hit and staying on his feet. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)