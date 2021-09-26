Why Andy Serkis Wanted to Play Alfred in Matt Reeves' The Batman

Adding to the excitement around The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, we now have a new behind-the-scenes look at the DC Comics‘ film courtesy of director Matt Reeves. Taking to Twitter, Reeves revealed that the upcoming blockbuster is currently in editing to celebrate #BatmanDay (September 18). It appears that the director is working on a new preview set to be unveiled at DC FanDome next month (October 16). The behind-the-scenes look reveals a still of an unreleased scene from The Batman which shows the Caped Crusader preparing to use his Batclaw. The obscured reveal offers a taste of the style of gadgets Robert Pattinson is expected to use, notably carrying a more functional quality in line with the film chronicling the earlier years of Batman.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO