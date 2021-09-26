CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Andy Serkis Wanted to Play Alfred in Matt Reeves' The Batman

Cover picture for the articleAndy Serkis says reuniting with his two-time Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves is why he's playing Bruce Wayne's butler in The Batman. Serkis, who CG played ape tribe leader Caesar opposite his Venom 2 star Woody Harrelson in the Reeves-directed War for the Planet of the Apes, is sworn to secrecy about the DC Comics reboot — except to say he's excited to work with Reeves after their collaboration on War and its 2014 predecessor Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

