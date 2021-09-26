Only a short drive from Liverpool is this hidden gem hideaway.

The Hideaway is a 3 bedroom cabin located in Eagle Mountain West Development. The Hideaway cabin has roominess for families to find adventure outdoors or relax indoors. The living area has plush seating with sofa and chair looking out to the large back deck area. An HDTV is mounted over the custom black slate hearth and unique wood mantle. The modern gas burning fireplace gives the room warmth and ambiance. The kitchen has stainless appliances of large side-by-side refrigerator, gas cooktop, electric oven, microwave, dishwasher and large basin sink. The cabinets are stocked with cookware, bakeware, dinner ware and utensils for cooking and eating. There is a K-Cup coffee maker (cups not provided). A dining table provides seating for 8 along with additional seating at the island counter. There are 3 bedrooms. The first bedroom down the hallway holds a queen bed. There is a dresser for storage of personal belongings. The second bedroom holds a king bed and has a bar for hanging clothing. The master bedroom is at the end of the hallway and holds a king bed. There is a dresser for storage of personal belongings. The master bedroom has a HDTV for private viewing. There is a door to the back deck from this bedroom. The master bath vanity area is open to the bedroom. There is privacy of a door for the toilet. The soaking tub and walk-in tile shower are out of view. A second bathroom is located in the hallway for the other bedrooms to share. This bath has custom walk-in tile shower and toilet with privacy of a door from the vanity area. There is a half bath located off of the living / kitchen area. A laundry room is next to this half bath with stack washer and dryer. The back deck can be accessed from the living area, the kitchen area or the master bedroom. Here you have a fireplace and hot tub to enjoy some time outdoors. NOT Pet Friendly VRBO Bookings: Extra services are available upon request!! Please contact our office one week prior to your arrival if you wish to add any of the following: Firewood Delivery S’mores Package Pets (pet-friendly cabins only) Romance Package In-Cabin Massage Guided Fly Fishing Tour Gym Access We know you have many options when searching for Beavers Bend cabins and we Thank You for choosing Broken Bow Cabin Lodging!

