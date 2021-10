First place isn't all it's cracked up to be. Germany's Social Democratic Party pulled out a close victory on Sunday, finishing just ahead of the conservative Christian Democratic Union-Christian Social union in the country's parliamentary elections. The party was far short of a majority, but the win puts them in a good position to head up the country's next governing coalition in the post-Angela Merkel era. That is, unless they're upended in their quest by the election's third- and fourth-place finishers.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO