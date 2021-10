The Wildcats earned their second win of the season on Saturday during Family Weekend against the UT Permian Basin Falcons, 34-9. The first team on the board was UTPB when freshman kicker and punter Carson Robert scored a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter with 52 seconds on the clock. This gave UTPB the lead going into the second quarter. After that, ACU’s redshirt sophomore placekicker from Richardson, Blair Zepeda, tied the game 3-3 three minutes into the second quarter with a field kick for ACU.

