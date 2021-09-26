CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, IA

Baxter football rushes for 424 yards in win over BGM

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 6 days ago
Baxter junior Cael Shepley, left, caught a touchdown pass and had a pick six on defense against BGM on Friday. The Bolts improved to 5-0 with a 74-44 home victory over the Bears. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

BAXTER — Last week, Cody Damman threw for 305 yards and six touchdowns in a road win over Grand View Christian.

Seven days later, Damman showed off his legs in front of his home fans. The Bolts junior rushed for 262 yards and seven scores during a 74-44 victory over BGM at the Neil Seales Sports Complex.

Damman needed to throw just six passes as Baxter stayed unbeaten with 424 rushing yards. Rory Heer also gained more than 100 yards for the second straight week as the Bolts improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 8-man District 7 play.

Baxter, which did not punt in the game, led 22-8 after one quarter and went in front 52-28 at halftime. The Bolts lost to BGM 48-8 last season.

Cody Damman

Damman gained his 262 rush yards on 32 carries. Heer finished with 136 yards and one TD on 11 carries. Heer has rushed for 454 yards so far this fall and averages 10.8 yards per carry.

Damman was 2-of-6 through the air for 18 yards, one TD and two picks. His touchdown pass was an 8-yard strike to Cael Shepley and Jake Travis had one catch for 10 yards.

Travis also rushed for 22 yards on three carries. He had seven touchbacks on his nine kickoffs.

Shepley led the Bolts’ defense with 6 1/2 tackles, two interceptions and a defensive TD. Travis finished with eight tackles and Damman had 7 1/2 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Rory Heer

Heer collected 6 1/2 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss, Devan Fredregill added 5 1/2 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss and Nate McMinamen and Grant Borts each chipped in six tackles. Treyton Travis snagged one interception.

Baxter’s five wins this season have come by an average of nearly 46 points per game.

Jacob Maurer led BGM (2-3, 2-2) with 173 passing yards, 178 rushing yards and five touchdowns and he tallied 12 tackles on defense.

