Valentina Shevchenko Outclasses Lauren Murphy, Gets Late TKO – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

A light heavyweight contest between Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark is taking place now (Saturday, September 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 37. Cutelaba opens with a push kick before Clark takes him down pretty quickly. Cutelaba is up to his feet but is clinched up against the fence. Cutelaba lands a few knees including one to the head of Clark. Clark lands an elbow and separates. Clark connects with a leg kick. Cutelaba with a push kick to the body. Clark misses a hook kick to the head. Clark catches Cutelaba and follows it with a kick tot he head. Cutelaba lands a nice knee to the belly. Clark responds with a leg kick. Cutelaba drops Clark with a big right and starts pouring on the ground and pound! Clark somehow survives but Cutelaba has his back and starts to land some heavy shots. Clark gets to his feet but is taken down soon after. Cutelaba lands some big shots as it looks like it’s going to be over. Clark gets up but is tripped by Cutelaba who goes to full mount. He lands some big shots and elbows but Clark survives the round.

