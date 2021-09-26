CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko Outclasses Lauren Murphy, Gets Late TKO – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

By Abhinav Kini
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 6 days ago
A women’s flyweight title encounter between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy is taking place now (Saturday, September 25, 2021) at UFC 266. Shevchenko connects with a body kick. Shevchenko is the one throwing more early on but hasn’t landed anything major. Murphy catches a kick but is unable to capitalize. Shevchenko lands a couple of quick combinations. Shevchenko sees her head kick partially blocked. She gets the body lock and gets Murphy down to end the round.

Ion Cutelaba Batters Devin Clark In Dominant Decision Victory – UFC Vegas 37 Results (Highlights)

A light heavyweight contest between Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark is taking place now (Saturday, September 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 37. Cutelaba opens with a push kick before Clark takes him down pretty quickly. Cutelaba is up to his feet but is clinched up against the fence. Cutelaba lands a few knees including one to the head of Clark. Clark lands an elbow and separates. Clark connects with a leg kick. Cutelaba with a push kick to the body. Clark misses a hook kick to the head. Clark catches Cutelaba and follows it with a kick tot he head. Cutelaba lands a nice knee to the belly. Clark responds with a leg kick. Cutelaba drops Clark with a big right and starts pouring on the ground and pound! Clark somehow survives but Cutelaba has his back and starts to land some heavy shots. Clark gets to his feet but is taken down soon after. Cutelaba lands some big shots as it looks like it’s going to be over. Clark gets up but is tripped by Cutelaba who goes to full mount. He lands some big shots and elbows but Clark survives the round.
UFC
