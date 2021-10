Nick Kyrgios is to undergo treatment to fix an ongoing knee problem which has dogged him for two months but he hopes to be fit for the Australian Open. The mercurial Australian had pulled out of a highly-anticipated first-round match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Winston-Salem Open due to knee pain in the lead-up to the US Open but was fit to play the Grand Slam and the Laver Cup subsequently.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO