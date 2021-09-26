Mets officially eliminated from playoffs; loss ends chances of winning record

A pair of extra-innings losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers have ended the Colorado Rockies’ streak of series wins and, with it, any hope of a miracle postseason run. The Rockies were eliminated from playoff contention with a 7-5 defeat in 10 innings on Thursday. Colorado’s bullpen, which has performed well as of late, allowed four unanswered runs in the eighth through 10th innings to squander a 5-3 lead. The Dodgers were down to their final out in the ninth when Carlos Estevez allowed three consecutive singles to plate the tying run. Max Muncy put L.A. up by a pair of runs with a two-run homer off of Lucas Gilbreath in the following frame. The result ruined quite a feat accomplished by the Rockies’ offense; the group tallied five earned runs off of Dodgers starter Max Scherzer, who had allowed only five earned runs in 58 innings since being acquired at the trade deadline.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO